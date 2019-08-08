Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898,798. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

