Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $262.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $422,275.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00532039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00137528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00057584 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003220 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,664,937 coins and its circulating supply is 6,634,100 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

