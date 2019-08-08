Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given a $71.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) received a $71.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Zogenix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zogenix from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 493,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,643,142.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $694,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

