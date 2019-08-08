Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.55 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Zotefoams stock traded up GBX 12.32 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 568.32 ($7.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.03. Zotefoams has a twelve month low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 593.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Tuesday.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

