ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 10,616 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26,736.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 2,367,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,112. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

