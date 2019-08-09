-$0.03 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Caesars Entertainment also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,693,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,046 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 79.8% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,117,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $15,236,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

