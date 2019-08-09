$0.07 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 227.64%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 1,160,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4,379.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 656,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 642,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5,468.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 52.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 511.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 425,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 627,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.09. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.