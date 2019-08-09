$0.11 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Medallion Financial reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 183,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.50. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

In other Medallion Financial news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $31,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

