$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,356. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

