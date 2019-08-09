$0.58 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $843,834.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,390.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,257 shares of company stock worth $3,303,069 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $102,883,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in US Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

