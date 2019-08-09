$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.56. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 76.36%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.18. 18,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,771. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $8,700,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

