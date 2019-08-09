$1.04 Million in Sales Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will post $1.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.08 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $805.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.10 million to $809.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.16 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 76.19%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 170,954 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 282,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 45,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,929. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.60. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

