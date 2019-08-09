$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of AMTD traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 2,595,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,633. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after buying an additional 455,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,276,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.