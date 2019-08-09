$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of AMTD traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 2,595,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,633. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after buying an additional 455,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,276,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

