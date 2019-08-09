$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after buying an additional 1,811,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,989,000 after buying an additional 767,195 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KeyCorp by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 1,175,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

