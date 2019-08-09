11,157 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 271.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $3,809,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

NTAP stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 90,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,617. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

