1,179 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after buying an additional 544,684 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,778,000 after buying an additional 191,120 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 902,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,992. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

