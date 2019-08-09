136,958 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Purchased by Niemann Capital Management Inc.

Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,522,000. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

PSJ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.78. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.