14,297 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,049. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75.

