17,150 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Wendys by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wendys by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $13,954,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wendys by 532.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 362,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

