19,044 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BKS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

