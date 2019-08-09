1SG Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $419,143.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, 1SG has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00006190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, P2PB2B, OEX and BitMart. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $419,143.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00072013 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00349962 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,143 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, P2PB2B, Kryptono and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.