$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to post $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.41.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,362. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,682. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,166,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,346,000 after acquiring an additional 191,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after acquiring an additional 752,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,879,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

