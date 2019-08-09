$220.11 Million in Sales Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $220.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.20 million and the highest is $221.00 million. Docusign reported sales of $167.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $919.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.00 million to $921.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,171. Docusign has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Docusign news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $401,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $27,899,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,988 shares of company stock worth $30,533,281 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 46,891.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Docusign by 173.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,178 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $62,829,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,369,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,517,000 after acquiring an additional 865,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.