$3.87 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.82 million, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $42.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,352.80% and a negative return on equity of 130.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.75. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a current ratio of 25.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

