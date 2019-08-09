$389.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $389.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.44 million. Ferro reported sales of $395.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, Director David A. Lorber bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $38,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 56,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ferro by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. 396,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,823. The stock has a market cap of $993.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. Ferro has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

