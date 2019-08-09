3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 1,860,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vyomesh Joshi acquired 29,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $245,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.