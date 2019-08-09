40,576 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

IJH stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.06. The stock had a trading volume of 158,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

