$60.45 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019

Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $60.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $56.40 million. Perion Network posted sales of $57.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $248.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.40 million to $250.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $262.65 million, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $273.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 570,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 30.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $316,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

