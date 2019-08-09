7,077 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.34. The company had a trading volume of 802,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,156. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

