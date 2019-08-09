ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,550 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in ABB by 1,878.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,324,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 2,207,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ABB by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 1,198,771 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ABB by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 642,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 381,170 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $29,914,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $6,070,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

NYSE ABB opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

