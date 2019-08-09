Absolute (ABS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $51,463.00 and $6.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00881663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00229682 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003754 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,046,013 coins and its circulating supply is 12,513,709 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

