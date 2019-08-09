ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACIW traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,417. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,169,000 after acquiring an additional 498,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,248,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. BidaskClub downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

