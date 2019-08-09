ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $167.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,244,477 coins and its circulating supply is 82,102,467 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

