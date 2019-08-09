adidas (FRA:ADS) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €261.70 ($304.30).

Shares of adidas stock traded down €7.80 ($9.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €259.65 ($301.92). 919,820 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €277.42.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

