ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective reduced by Imperial Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADT. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ADT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 2,009,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,068 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,257 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.