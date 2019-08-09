Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. 4,732,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,260,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,712,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $4,093,906.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,755,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,137 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,494. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $7,182,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.