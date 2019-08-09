Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million.

CXRXF stock remained flat at $$11.59 during midday trading on Friday. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. Advanz Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXRXF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanz Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanz Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About Advanz Pharma

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

