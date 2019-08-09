Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AERI. JMP Securities set a $58.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.08.

AERI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,060. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 684.56% and a negative return on equity of 93.96%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

