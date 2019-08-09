Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 6,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,368. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

