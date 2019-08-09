Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Aevi Genomic Medicine shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 136,310 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 675.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,994 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

