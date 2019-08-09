Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $169.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Laidlaw set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 17.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

