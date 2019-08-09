African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Up 18.2%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG) shares rose 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 254,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 88,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.