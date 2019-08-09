Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.67.

TSE:AFN traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.50. 118,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.67. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$43.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $860.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.57.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$450,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,532,723.65.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

