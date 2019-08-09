Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$148,260.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.13, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$460,717.95.

Alain Blackburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Alain Blackburn sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.45, for a total transaction of C$322,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$188,250.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$182,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Alain Blackburn sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total transaction of C$184,740.00.

AEM stock opened at C$78.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$79.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.