Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIRYY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Air China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air China currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AIRYY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 2,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968. Air China has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

