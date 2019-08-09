Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Airgain posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.93. Airgain has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

In other news, CEO James K. Sims sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $62,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $684,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,428 shares of company stock worth $503,485 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

