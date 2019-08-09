Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Airgain’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Airgain updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.04-0.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.05 EPS.

Airgain stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 278,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.93. Airgain has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other news, CEO James K. Sims sold 22,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $318,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $684,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,428 shares of company stock worth $503,485. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 140,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.