Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKCA. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Akcea Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of AKCA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,398. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,782.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 842.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

