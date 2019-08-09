Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 136,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 536,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alkaline Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alkaline Water by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

