Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells $145,100.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 106,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $157.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

